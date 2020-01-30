Publicatin awards Greene County Library

FAIRBORN — The Greene County Public Library has been awarded a three-star rating by Library Journal as part of the Index of Public Library Service.

According to the Greene County Public Library, 261 libraries out of the 6,333 U.S. public libraries rated in Library Journal’s Index earned a star rating this year.

Greene County Library officials shared that the star ratings are aimed to “spotlight the best of the best across America” and examine varying criteria to make the determination, such as total circulation, digital resources and materials, library visits and amount of books borrowed, program attendance, public internet computer usage and more. For the first time this year, WiFi usage was also a determining factor.

The Fairborn Community Library is one of three of the Greene County Public Library’s largest locations.

“I’m proud to work for a library system like this one,” Fairborn Head Librarian Ann Cooper said. “I’m proud of the entire Greene County system because we all did this together — it was a team effort.”

A number of neighboring libraries were also awarded star ratings. The Dayton Metro Library, which is included in a different budget category than Greene County, was awarded three stars. The Wright Memorial Public Library and Washington-Centerville Public Library, which are included in smaller budget categories, received four and five-star ratings, respectively.

“I’m fortunate to be a part of an organization that is so professional and forward thinking like the Greene County Public Library,” Cooper said.

The Greene County Public Library system reported that Ohio was second to New York in regards to overall star libraries.

“We are lucky to have a strong community who loves the library and funding systems that recognize the value a library adds to a community,” Greene County Public Library Executive Director Karl Colón said, adding that he is grateful to be recognized by a flagship library publication and for the community support. “We are proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with so many of our neighbors as a star library. One of the many reasons Ohio is great is because of its strong libraries.”

The Fairborn Community Library recently experienced upgrades to its restrooms and handicap access in its parking lot. It began offering homework help sessions for local students in the Horton Homework Help Center last year, funded by the Michael L. Horton Trust for the Fairborn Community Library. The program will be expanded in February.

“We saw a need and we responded,” Cooper said.

A recruiting event is slated to take place 1-3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 at the Fairborn Community Library, 1 E. Main St., for individuals interested in helping the United States Census Bureau.

“Our programs are strong,” Cooper said. “We offer something almost daily and that’s something that people value. Once they get in the building, they discover so much more.”

The Greene County Public Library also includes the Beavercreek Community Library, Cedarville Community Library, Jamestown Community Library, Winters-Bellbrook Community Library, Yellow Springs Community Library and Xenia Community Library, which houses the Greene County Room and Spark Place.

File photo The Fairborn Community Library is located at 1 E. Main St. in Fairborn. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/01/web1_libconstruct3.jpg File photo The Fairborn Community Library is located at 1 E. Main St. in Fairborn.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.