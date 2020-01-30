WSU: no students reported with coronavirus symptoms

- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

FAIRBORN — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is monitoring a new coronavirus recently identified in China. The virus is associated with an outbreak of pneumonia in that country. As of Jan. 28, five cases have been confirmed in the United States. There have been no confirmed cases in Ohio.

However, Miami University has reported Jan. 28 that a student with mild symptoms has met the criteria for testing for possible infection of the virus.

There are currently no Wright State University-sponsored trips or research activities in the affected areas that would elevate the risk to the university community. Wright State and Student Health Services at Wright State Physicians are monitoring the situation along with the Ohio Departments of Health and Higher Education and the Greene County Public Health Department. The university has been communicating with our international students from China to provide guidance and support.

Coronaviruses are common throughout the world, and while most are known to cause mild to moderate illness, two have been known to cause severe illness. The elderly, individuals with underlying health problems and those who have a compromised immune systems are at greater risk than those who are younger and healthier.

If individuals have been to China within the last two weeks and have a fever, cough, runny nose, headache, sore throat, or difficulty breathing, it is recommended that they report to Student Health Services at the Wright State Physicians Health Center or your medical provider for evaluation.

The CDC website includes detailed information about coronaviruses, how they spread, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and prevention. There are currently no additional precautions recommended for the general public to take. However, the CDC always recommends everyday preventative actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses.

The CDC has issued two travel warnings, advising against all nonessential travel to China and advising against all travel to Hubei province.

All Wright State University students, faculty, and staff are required to seek approval from interim Provost Douglas Leaman for travel to China. Wright State continues to monitor this situation and will keep you updated.

Prevention Tips:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information visit:

– CDC website: cdc.gov/coronavirus

– CDC travel warning: cdc.gov/travel/notices/warning/novel-coronavirus-china

– Ohio Department of Health: odh.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/odh/know-our-programs/novel-coronavirus/resources/novel-coronavirus-fact-sheet

