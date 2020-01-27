Mann Ave. home feared total loss

FAIRBORN — A Fairborn home is believed to be a total loss after a fire on Monday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the 300 block of Mann Ave. just after 2 p.m. According to our partners at WDTN, fire officials believe a burning candle ignited a curtain that was hanging nearby.

The two individuals as well as a dog that were in the home were able to get out safely.

Fairborn firefighters arrive on the scene of a working structure fire located at 308 Mann Ave. in the city, initial reports stated the first floor of the two story wood frame home was fully involved with all the window curtains on fire and flames had extended to the second level when crews arrived around 2:30pm on Monday 1/27/2020. A search of the home was initiated and all occupants were out of the structure.

Photos by Chuck Caperton

Photos by Chuck Caperton

Photos by Chuck Caperton

