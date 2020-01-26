Meetings to discuss proposed income tax increase

FAIRBORN — Members of the Fairborn community are invited to attend upcoming citizen forum meetings in the coming weeks that will highlight the proposed income tax increase which will be listed on the March Primary Election ballot.

The meetings, hosted by City Manager Rob Anderson and Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller, are scheduled to take place:

– Monday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. at Rona Hills Community Church, 1082 Rona Parkway Dr.

– Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Fairborn Senior Center, 325 N. Third St.

– Thursday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. at Fairborn United Methodist Church, 100 N. Broad St.

– Tuesday, March 3 at 6 p.m. at the Fairborn Senior Center, 325 N. Third St.

The proposal, which will be decided upon by Fairborn voters in the Primary Election, would increase income taxes by .50 percent to generate approximately $4.8 million per year to support police, fire and emergency medical services. If passed, the income tax rate would be in place for 10 years and would begin on Jan. 1, 2021.

The Primary Election will take place Tuesday, March 17.

Anderson explained in a previous interview that the city includes a population of more than 33,000 individuals and has added approximately 100 new homes per year over the last three years spanning across 16 square miles. He said with the city’s ongoing growth, an income tax increase is necessary to maintain the level of services currently provided by the police and fire departments.

The cost of doing business faced by the police and fire departments is also on the rise, according to Anderson, with increasing prices of equipment and apparatuses, uniforms and personnel costs.

“We’ve been functioning for the last 15 years on the same income without asking for more money,” Anderson said in a previous interview, adding that the last tax increase took place in 2005.

If the levy fails, Fairborn will be unable to fill open positions across the entire city and will have to lay off police and fire personnel to make up for the lost income. Anderson said the city examines and plans the annual budget for the upcoming year during the summer months. Placing the issue on the March ballot allows the city to know whether or not it can count on that income or make alternative plans when officials begin planning the 2021 budget in the summer 2020 months.

Income taxes are generated by workers who are employed within the City of Fairborn. If the income tax increase passes, it would impact those who receive a W-2 or 1099 form to file their annual taxes as well as those who generate income with rental properties. It would not impact those who are on a fixed income, such as individuals who operate from a retirement fund, military pay or government assistance.

“We cannot afford to lose [employees] on either side,” Anderson said previously. “A reduction in force will be noticeable. We would have the bare number of police officers [and fire fighters] on the street at any given time. If we lose [those employees], it will be difficult to provide the level of services we do now.”

