Real estate tax bills mailed, due Feb. 21

XENIA — The Greene County treasurer has mailed more than 42,000 real estate tax statements for the first half of 2019.

Property owners should receive their tax bills within the next week. They are due Friday, Feb. 21.

“We have tried to make it as convenient as possible for residents of Greene County to pay their bills,” Treasurer Kraig Hagler said.

Residents can choose to pay their bills by mail, in-person, via drop box or online.

To pay by mail: Mail your tax stub and check made payable to Greene County Treasurer. Envelope, addressed to 15 Greene St., Xenia, OH 45385, must be postmarked with the USPS postmark (not a private meter) by Feb. 21 or a penalty will be applied.

To pay in person: Visit the Greene County Treasurer’s Office at 15 Greene St., Xenia, open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Extended hours on Wednesday- Friday, Feb. 19- 21 will be from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To pay by drop-box: The locked box is located curbside in front of the treasurer’s office. Payments can be made anytime, day or night.

“The curbside drop box lets anyone with checks avoid lines inside,” Hagler said. “People don’t even have to leave their cars to use the curbside drop box and they can be assured that their payment will be secure and processed promptly.”

To pay online: Visit www.co.greene.oh.us/587/Your-Taxes. A convenience fee to NIC online payment services will be 2.2 percent of the amount plus $1 for debit or credit card, or $1 for eCheck.

Residents can apply with the auditor’s office for a deduction in this year’s value due to storm-related damages, which may result in a reduction in next year’s taxes. Forms are available at the library or by visiting www.co.greene.oh.us and searching “destroyed property.”

For questions or more information, contact the Greene County Treasurer’s Office at 937-562-5017.

Hagler https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/01/web1_Hagler.jpg Hagler

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Call 937-502-4498 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.

Call 937-502-4498 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.