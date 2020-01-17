Greene County parks events

XENIA — Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) will host a variety of upcoming events. For more information or to register for programs, contact the parks at 937-562-6440, email info@gcparkstrails.com or visit www.gcparkstrails.com. GCP&T has moved. Its headquarters is located at 635 Dayton-Xenia Road.

Wellness Walkers

Each week, walkers will get their heart rates up and get moving while enjoying the outdoors in beautiful parks. Walks are free, guided and self-paced. GCP&T and the City of Beavercreek Parks Department have teamed up to provide walks all over Greene County.

Phillips Park — 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 — rated 1 out of 3 in difficulty

Fifth Third Gateway — 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 — rated 1

E.J. Nutter Park — 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 — rated 1

*Path difficulty rating 1 (easiest) — 3 (most difficult)

Caesar Ford Summer Fest tickets

Caesar Ford Summer Fest tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17 on iTickets.com. The festival will take place Friday-Saturday, June 5-6 at Caesar Ford Park, 520 S. Stringtown Road, Xenia. A two-day country concert will feature Craig Morgan, Mo Pitney, The Cleverlys, Justin Bryan and Karen Waldrup. Other festivities include a classic car show, food trucks and fireworks. Concert ticket prices: 1-day reserved seats $30; 1-day stage front $50; 2-day reserved seats $50; 2-day stage front $80.

Bluebird Box Building

Attendees will learn how to attract bluebirds and other birds to a nest box plus build a box to take home. Fee is charged per box. Cost is $15. Guests are asked to bring a hammer. The event is 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at GCP&T headquarters, 635 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia.

Second Year & Beyond Beekeeping

Class will be held 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at Narrows Reserve, 2575 Indian Ripple Road, Xenia. This class is for those who already have hives or have taken the beginning workshop. Naturalists will answer questions and concerns, provide additional information for healthier and more productive hives as well as discuss harvesting the honey. Pre-registration is required by Sunday, Jan. 12. Cost is $40.

Park District board meeting

The Greene County Park District will hold its regular park board meeting 12:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 at the GCP&T agency headquarters, 635 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia. The Greene County Park District Commissioners are John A. Finlay, Chairman; Anthony Sculimbrene, Vice-Chairman; and Tobia Stinson, Commissioner.

Beginning Beekeeping

Class will be held 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 in the Greene County Media Room, 541 Ledbetter Road, Xenia. During this six-week class, participants will learn everything from equipment (what is needed and what is not), setting up hives, bee pests, products of the hive and much more. Interested class participants will have the opportunity to order equipment from a major bee supply company (not required). Placing a group order will result in significant savings. Snow date is Thursday, March 12. Cost is $50.

Speakers Bureau

Interested persons or groups can arrange for a speaker from the park agency to speak at meetings. A GCP&T professional can share information about the park agency, what it offers Greene County residents as well as what it means to the future success of Greene County and its residents. To arrange a speaking engagement, call GCP&T at 937-562-6440 or email info@gcparkstrails.com.

Volunteer opportunities

Volunteer opportunities at GCP&T are limitless — from assisting with a naturalist program with local children to assisting in the park agency headquarters to helping out at a special event to becoming a trail sentinel or even working in a park garden. Those interested can find an application and volunteer manual at www.gcparkstrails.com.