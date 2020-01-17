Farm Forum to discuss hemp

XENIA — Greene Co. Farm Forum starts 2020 with a “hot” topic courtesy of Jamie Arthur titled “raising hemp.” Our speaker is Craig Schluttenhofer who is a Research Assistant Professor of Natural Products at Central State University specializing in the genetics and biochemistry of Cannabis used for agricultural and medical purposes. In February of 2019, Dr. Schluttenhofer joined the staff of Central State University to bring his expertise with hemp to Ohio. His current research focuses on developing new hemp varieties for Ohio; understanding the plant’s biochemistry; improving production and processing practices, and developing new uses for the crop. He collaborates with growers and companies to drive Cannabis research and solve industry problems.

The Monday January 27 program will start at 6:30 p.m. with a meal and will be held at Union United Methodist Church located at 1145 Union Road, Xenia. The meal cost is $12/person and will be served prior to the program which starts around 7:15 p.m. Please RSVP Paul Ayres by Friday January 24th if you intend to have dinner. No reservations are necessary if you just wish to attend the meeting. To make a reservations contact Paul Ayres at 937-352-6379 or email him at payres1@woh.rr.com. The meeting is open to the public and is sponsored by Greene Co. Farm Forum.