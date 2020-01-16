GCCC rebrands with fresh logo

XENIA — Greene County Career Center is not just moving into a new decade, but also transitioning into a new facility in 2020. While keeping with the mission of building the local workforce, the school will also move forward with a new logo.

Designed by Rick Mack, a GCCC teacher and partner in Mack and Morris Entertainment, the logo features bold blue colors while still incorporating the recognizable “G” of years past. It replaces a green logo that dates back to the late 1990’s.

“With an incredible new facility provided by our voters, we felt it was time to freshen up our branding as well,” said GCCC Superintendent David Deskins. “We are very pleased with the final product and believe it shows forward movement forward as we head into the next era. We have worked hard to continually improve the standard of excellence by our teaching staff and wanted the new logo to reflect that forward seeking energy.”

Mack has extensive experience in helping businesses and organizations rebrand. He has taught at the career center since 2016 and currently heads up the Digital Design and Development program. His knowledge of the school’s image and mission, the students it serves, and its connection to the community was extremely helpful during the design process.

“When I think about the rich history of this county, I think of innovation and persistence,” said Mack. “We have moved from a solely farming community somewhere in between Columbus and Dayton, to a thriving educational, residential, and governmental force, feeding into the region’s growing popularity with the continued agricultural feel. I am constantly amazed at the way the community pulls together when times get tough and constantly push forward to rebuild even better. I convey this unity through the many elements that come together to create the full logo. I also use the forward movement to represent the way our community and our school continue to grow and challenge our students onto success.”

The logo will be a key part of the transition into the new facility in the fall of this year. Construction began in early 2019 and completion is expected over the upcoming summer. The new logo accents the move to a new era.

“Specifically thinking of Greene County Career Center, I designed the logo to stand the test of time, not being subject to current trends and fads, but built in simplicity and adaptability,” added Mack. “The switch to a blue themed logo aids in our transition into this next age with a clean feel and a color palette that breathes innovation.”

GCCC serves high school students from all seven school districts in the county with award-winning career-technical and academic instruction. When the 2020-2021 school year begins in the new facility, students will experience hands-on learning in 21 different areas. Additionally, the school offers an array of satellite classes through the various high schools.

Adult training includes a Peace Officer Basic Training academy, corrections officer instructions, and customized courses for the law enforcement community. Additional adult education programs in the areas of welding and HVAC are offered through a partnership with Clark State Community College.

The new facility, located at the juncture of US 35 and US 68 south of Xenia, is being funded through a bond issue passed in November of 2018.