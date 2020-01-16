GCCC hosting open house, chili supper

XENIA — Parents of 8th, 9th and 10th graders are invited to Greene County Career Center’s annual Open House and Chili Supper 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16.

Families can stop by the free event to learn more about career-technical education, free college credit opportunities, work-based learning, apprenticeship programs and job placement and scholarships.

GCCC currently offers these programs for juniors and seniors: Auto Collision Repair, Automotive Technology, Aviation Maintenance, Career-Based Intervention, Career X, Construction Technology, Cosmetology, Criminal Justice, Culinary Arts, Cybersecurity, Digital Design and Development, Electrical Wiring and Motor Controls, Engineering Technology, Equine Science, Health Science Academy, Information Technology, Natural Resource Technology, Power Equipment Mechanics, Sports and Exercise Science, Veterinary Science, Video and Animation, and Welding and Metal Fabrication.

The supper will be held at the main campus at 2960 West Enon Road in Xenia Township just off State Route 235 between Xenia and Fairborn.

For more information, call 937-372-6941 or visit www.greeneccc.com.