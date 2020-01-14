Cat of the week: Judy

XENIA — Greene County Animal Care & Control (GCAC) is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia. Potential adopters should visit at least one hour before closing to meet animals and complete adoption paperwork. Adoption fee for dogs is $135 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming, vet exam and dog license. Adoption fee for cats is $90 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming and vet exam.

Photo courtesy GCAC Judy is 1 year old domestic short-haired cat with a blue and white coat. She's been spayed and vet-checked and is ready to go home with a loving family or individual.