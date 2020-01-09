DeWine to co-chair Appalachian Commission

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Today, the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Federal Co-Chairman Tim Thomas announced that Appalachia’s 13 governors have elected Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to serve as ARC’s states’ co-chair for 2020. As part of ARC’s federal-state partnership structure, the states’ co-chair works directly with the federal co-chair to invest in economic growth and development across the Appalachian Region. In addition to facilitating ARC investments across the Region, the states’ co-chair also hosts ARC’s Annual Summit. DeWine is ARC’s 67th states’ co-chair, and is only the fifth Ohio Governor to serve in this role.

“The opportunity to serve as the Appalachian Regional Commission States’ Co-Chair fits with Ohio’s collaborative approach to build on the region’s strengths and address its challenges,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Working together we can make strategic investments to increase innovation and entrepreneurship, build the workforce, and grow tourism in each state. By sharing our best practices and expanding our partnerships with local leaders, we can make a difference across the Appalachian Region.”

“I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to work with Governor DeWine in the coming year to develop programs and direct investments to serve the people of the Appalachian Region,” said ARC Federal Co-Chairman Tim Thomas. “Governor DeWine has made Appalachian Ohio a focus of his administration, and I applaud the collaborative approach he has taken to his work with ARC to benefit Ohioans. Governor DeWine is an experienced and proven leader, who will be an asset to all of our Appalachian states in his new role.”

Since 1965, ARC has been committed to continued economic development across the Appalachian region, which spans 420 counties in 13 states from southern New York to northern Mississippi, and is home to over 25 million people. ARC’s investments are made in partnership with each of the Region’s 13 governors. In fiscal year 2019, ARC invested nearly $177 million into the region, attracting nearly $247 million in matching funds and over $542.5 million in leveraged private investment. These investments alone are projected to create or retain more than 17,300 jobs, and train and educate more than 51,000 students and workers.

During FY 2019, ARC specifically invested over $12 million in Ohio’s 32 Appalachian counties which were matched by over $35 million and will attract more than $9 million in leveraged private investments in Ohio for the benefit of the area’s 2 million residents. Fact sheets about ARC investments in each of the Region’s 13 states during FY 2019 are available at https://www.arc.gov/factsheets.

ARC’s budget for FY 2020, which is appropriated by Congress annually, stands at a record $175 million.