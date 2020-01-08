Beavercreek police officer takes oath

Photos courtesy City of Beavercreek

Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone swears in the city’s newest police officer, Warren E. Edmondson Jan. 6. Chief Dennis Evers opened the ceremony and Officer Edmondson’s wife pinned his badge. Edmondson is a graduate of Xenia High School, served in the United States Navy, attended Sinclair Community College and the Greene County Criminal Justice Training Academy, and worked as a deputy sheriff in Miami County.

