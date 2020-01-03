Wilmington College Dean’s List

WILMINGTON — A number of area students have been named to the Dean’s List at Wilmington College for the Fall 2019 semester. To be considered for this honor, students must be enrolled full time and have completed the term with a minimum 3.5 grade point average.
Beavercreek
Lauren Galloway, freshman, 4.0 grade point average; Riley Gatlin, junior, 4.0 grade point average; Alexis Grice, freshman; Tiffany Hayes, sophomore
Bellbrook
Jenna Rittenhouse, senior, 4.0 grade point average
Fairborn
Adam Knaub, senior
Jamestown
Bryan Northup, senior
Xenia
Marissa Bieniek, junior; Kelton Gray, senior; Caitlyn Hoskins, sophomore; Taylor Huffman, freshman; Thomas Lewis, junior; Morgan Loomis, senior, 4.0 grade point average; Shelbi Mays, sophomore; Emily Rinehart, senior, 4.0 grade point average; Haleigh, Sallee, sophomore; Nicholas Silvis, senior, 4.0 grade point average; Grace Smith, sophomore
Yellow Springs
Andrew Clark, freshman; Jonathan Clark, senior