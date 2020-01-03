Wilmington College Dean’s List

WILMINGTON — A number of area students have been named to the Dean’s List at Wilmington College for the Fall 2019 semester. To be considered for this honor, students must be enrolled full time and have completed the term with a minimum 3.5 grade point average.

Beavercreek

Lauren Galloway, freshman, 4.0 grade point average; Riley Gatlin, junior, 4.0 grade point average; Alexis Grice, freshman; Tiffany Hayes, sophomore

Bellbrook

Jenna Rittenhouse, senior, 4.0 grade point average

Fairborn

Adam Knaub, senior

Jamestown

Bryan Northup, senior

Xenia

Marissa Bieniek, junior; Kelton Gray, senior; Caitlyn Hoskins, sophomore; Taylor Huffman, freshman; Thomas Lewis, junior; Morgan Loomis, senior, 4.0 grade point average; Shelbi Mays, sophomore; Emily Rinehart, senior, 4.0 grade point average; Haleigh, Sallee, sophomore; Nicholas Silvis, senior, 4.0 grade point average; Grace Smith, sophomore

Yellow Springs

Andrew Clark, freshman; Jonathan Clark, senior