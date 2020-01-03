Susan Scott art on display at Lofino Plaza

BEAVERCREEK — The Gallery at Lofino Plaza will display the artwork of Susan Scott during the month of January.

Beavercreek resident Susan Scott is a watercolor artist with a degree in Art Education from Ohio State University. Her career has taken her to visual advertising, in-store signage, product display and floral design.

Her paintings reflect memories and impressions of the natural world from her family’s travel experiences. These paintings reflect her long time love of the natural world and the patterns created in nature both up close and at a distance.

An Artist Reception is scheduled for Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 5:00 – 9:00 pm. The Gallery is located inside the Lofino Plaza and Senior Center at 3868 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, OH 45432. The Gallery hours are Mon.-Thurs. 9am to 7pm, Fri. 9am to 4pm, Sat., 9am to 12pm.

Contact the Beavercreek Parks Department for more information at 427-5514 or email parks@beavercreekohio.gov. Visit the city website www.beavercreekohio.gov to view all activities.