Clerk transfers auto title funds to BOCC

XENIA — Greene County’s clerk of courts transferred $982,710.93 of auto title fees to the Board of County Commissioners’ general fund Dec. 19.

Clerk of Courts A.J. Williams, alongside Auto Title Division staff, presented the check to the board at their regular meeting.

The auto title fund is made up of the transfer fees for auto titles collected throughout the year. Williams said the final amount is higher than it was last year.

Clerks are not required to transfer these funds to the commissioners’ general county fund.

“In my opinion, I believe that this revenue should go over to the general fund and the three elected commissioners — who have been entrusted with these funds — they should be reponsible for appropriating.”

Williams said individuals in Ohio have the choice of county in which to transfer their title.

“Because of the wonderful title staff that we have … the customer service they provide, people keep coming back,” he said. “We get new dealers every couple of weeks because of the work that they all do.”

Anna Bolton | Greene County News Greene County commissioners Dick Gould, Bob Glaser and Tom Koogler accept an auto title fund check from Greene County Clerk of Courts A.J. Williams (center) and Auto Title Division staff members (left to right) Cathy Miller, Theresa Lehmenkuler, Missy Lamb, Lisa Connolly, Stacy Donovan and Gina Horsley. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/12/web1_ClerkComms.jpg Anna Bolton | Greene County News Greene County commissioners Dick Gould, Bob Glaser and Tom Koogler accept an auto title fund check from Greene County Clerk of Courts A.J. Williams (center) and Auto Title Division staff members (left to right) Cathy Miller, Theresa Lehmenkuler, Missy Lamb, Lisa Connolly, Stacy Donovan and Gina Horsley.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Call 937-502-4498 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.

Call 937-502-4498 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.