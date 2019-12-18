GCP&T staff all under one new roof

XENIA — Greene County Parks & Trails is under one roof for the first time.

The staff — which, until now, worked in separate facilities — came together Dec. 18 to dedicate the new building at 635 Dayton-Xenia Road.

“To say we’re excited doesn’t really do it justice,” GCP&T Director Jon Dobney said at the ribbon cutting. “This building is really something.”

The just under $5 million facility — which includes offices, meeting room space and a garage — was financed by the Greene County Board of Commissioners’ general fund. No levy dollars were used for the construction of the building.

“I can’t thank the board of county commissioners enough for putting the money forward to put us in this building … to put that kind of confidence in us,” Dobney said. “We look forward to using it, enjoying it, and having you all come and visit.”

County Administrator Brandon Huddleson, who brought the proposal to the commissioners, said their answer came easy.

“They said, ‘Absolutely. Get it done.’ I think that’s because of the change. It’s because of these folks,” Huddleson said, pointing to staff members. “We went from preparing parks for you to come visit to getting in the parks and enjoying them. That’s why the commissioners were so willing to invest in this building and brings these folks together.”

County commissioners Tom Koogler and Dick Gould said improvements to the parks are impacting the economy.

“Jon came on board and the levy was passed and all of a sudden we went from parks that were well taken care of to making the parks a destination,” Koogler said. “These people, the effort and collaboration that they had working together to take our parks to the next level, that’s the reason why it made it easy to go ahead and build this facility.”

The project team included BlueScope Construction, Inc.; Brentwood Builders, Inc.; Sharp Conway Architects, LLC; Tr-Tech Associates, Inc.; CCE Engineering, LLC.

Cedarville-based Brentwood Builders President Joe Harkleroad said the initial meeting on the project was one year ago with the completion date set for the end of 2019.

“I’m very pleased to be standing in the finished building today,” he said.

After the ribbon cutting, the county commissioners and Dan Daniels, Combs Interior, placed a time capsule inside the front wall of the building, under a stone labeled 2019. The capsule — which contains parks programs, logos and marketing materials — is to be opened in 100 years.

The new office opens to the public Dec. 19.

Photos by Anna Bolton | Greene County News The new Greene County Parks & Trails facility is located at 635 Dayton-Xenia Road. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/12/web1_Building-1.jpg Photos by Anna Bolton | Greene County News The new Greene County Parks & Trails facility is located at 635 Dayton-Xenia Road. County Administrator Brandon Huddleson thanks Greene County Parks & Trails staff during the new building dedication Dec. 18. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/12/web1_WideAngle-1.jpg County Administrator Brandon Huddleson thanks Greene County Parks & Trails staff during the new building dedication Dec. 18. Greene County Commissioner Tom Koogler and Combs Interior’s Dan Daniels, who built that wall, place the stone over the time capsule Dec. 18, which is to be opened in 100 years. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/12/web1_TimeCapsule2-1.jpg Greene County Commissioner Tom Koogler and Combs Interior’s Dan Daniels, who built that wall, place the stone over the time capsule Dec. 18, which is to be opened in 100 years. Local officials, project team members and parks staff cut the ribbon on the new facility Dec. 18. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/12/web1_RibbonCut-1.jpg Local officials, project team members and parks staff cut the ribbon on the new facility Dec. 18. The new facility contains offices, meeting spaces and a garage. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/12/web1_PeekDoor.jpg The new facility contains offices, meeting spaces and a garage.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

