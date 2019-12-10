Chamber hosting open house

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Christmas Open House 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 at the Fairborn Senior Center, 325 N. Third St.

The year-ending celebration includes a raffle of prizes donated by chamber businesses with proceeds benefiting the Fairborn Christmas Project. Sponsored by the Fairborn Lion’s Club, the Fairborn Christmas Project assist local families in need of food, gifts and other items during the holiday season.

“Through the Christmas raffle our chamber members have generously donated thousands of dollars to help local families during times of need,” said Matt Owen, executive director of the Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce. “We are thankful for the excellent work the Fairborn Lion’s Club does for the community.”

This year’s raffle items include a night stay with breakfast at the Holiday Inn Fairborn, a two night stay with breakfast at the Homewood Suites, a cordless snow blower donated by Handyman Ace, a 50-inch Element Smart TV, a limited edition Wright Brothers LITHO print signed by closest relatives of the Wright’s (niece and nephew) donated by Paul and Connie Newman, a Fairborn “Night on the Town” gift basket sponsored by Stillwrights, 10k white gold necklace donated by Shwartz Jewelry and a $100 Kroger Gift Card donated by Brian E. Lampton Agency.

Helping make the event possible are Soin Medical, Ali Industries, Mercy Health, Brian E. Lampton Agency, Wright Patt Credit Union, Jerry Williams, Wright Patt Realty, Greene County Commissioner Tom Koogler, C. Baker Plumbing Services, Greene County Sheriff’s Office – Youth Activity Fund, TCN Behavioral Health and Fairborn Medical Center.

The Fairborn Senior Center will once again provide a holiday atmosphere and food that includes shrimp, carved loin of beef, hot hors d’oeuvres, deserts and drinks.