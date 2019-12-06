Santa is coming to the Gazette

XENIA — Santa Claus is coming to the Xenia Daily Gazette 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 at 1836 W. Park Square.

Visitors — including those four-legged — will have the chance to talk to Santa, pose for a photo, and enjoy holiday refreshments. Parents are invited to take their own photos.

Photos with Santa, taken by staff, will be published in the Gazette.

“Everyone is welcome to stop in and say hello,” Barbara VandeVenter, general manager, said. “We invite the community, children, furry friends and our readers to come visit.”

Guests can subscribe to the paper during the open house to save 15 percent.