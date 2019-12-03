DP&L to transport transformer in Fairborn, trailer to travel at 5 mph

FAIRBORN — Dayton Power and Light is moving a transformer via trailer beginning at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 from a rail car from Schwerman Drive to its substation off of Col. Glenn Hwy.

The trailer transporting the transformer will be traveling at a speed of 5-miles per hour and the move is expected to take approximately four hours due to the size of the trailer.

The planned route starts on Xenia Drive, left onto Dayton Drive, left onto Central Avenue to Kauffman, then left onto Col. Glenn Hwy. The City of Fairborn reports that police will temporarily block the streets during the move. However, traffic behind the trailer will be slow. Fairborn officials are advising motorists to seek an alternate route. Traffic will be maintained on Dayton Drive, Central Avenue and northbound on Kauffman Avenue. The move is expected to wrap-up by approximately 12:30 p.m.