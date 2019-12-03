Fairborn to become a ‘Winter Wonderland’

FAIRBORN — Santa Claus is coming to town — in celebration of the City of Fairborn’s Winter Wonderland event.

The festivities will kick off at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in downtown Fairborn along Main Street. Santa is scheduled to sit inside the former 5/3 Bank building, where he will be surrounded by Christmas trees decorated in the spirit of local businesses.

Winter Wonderland will offer attendees the opportunity to explore some of Fairborn’s local businesses, as a scavenger hunt selfie game will take place. Seventeen ornaments will be placed throughout the businesses, and participants will be tasked with taking a selfie with each ornament for the opportunity to receive a prize. Attendees will also be offered the opportunity to save money at some of Fairborn’s local businesses as they will be offering special holiday deals.

Downtown Fairborn Committee Chairperson Linda Keller said several business owners are offering their time and talents to help the event come together. Local Artist Terri Lynn Perkins, who owns Terri Lynn Art Studio and Gallery, will host ornament decorating at her studio, 415 W. Main St.

Meanwhile, the owner of Sweet and Sassy Boutique is facilitating a visit from famous princesses in the lobby of the former 5/3 Bank building during the event as well. Keller added that a barbershop quartet as well as some bell choirs will offer live performances as well.

Pete Bates, owner of Shwartz Jewelry, is arranging a special lights display, while Mike Foy has provided all of the trees that will surround Santa Claus. The owner of My Mothers Memories has additionally decorated a special Santa Room inside the shop.

The Mayor’s Beautification Committee is judging a window decorating-contest and winners will be announced Friday, Dec. 6 during the city’s annual Hometown Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting event. Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce Director Matt Owen said there was no formal sign-up process for the window decorating-contest, as businesses who wanted to participate were asked to simply decorate their storefront windows to be considered entered in the contest. Keller said the only criteria was that the decorations had to be able to be seen during the night hours.

Attendees are welcome to eat at Tickets or Lefty’s — two downtown Fairborn businesses — or the food truck that is expected to make an appearance during the event.

“It has really been a community effort on a lot of parts,” Keller said, adding how accommodating the City of Fairborn has been to work with for the event. “I hope the crowd comes out.”

Submitted photo Third graders from Fairborn Primary School helped decorate the trees that will be located inside the former 5/3 Bank Building — where Santa Claus is expected to stop for a visit during the event. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/12/web1_Christimas-three.jpg Submitted photo Third graders from Fairborn Primary School helped decorate the trees that will be located inside the former 5/3 Bank Building — where Santa Claus is expected to stop for a visit during the event.

Event slated for 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 along Main Street

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

