Hearts as full as their bellies

Barb Slone | Greene County News

The Fairborn Senior Center opened its doors Nov. 28 to anyone who wished to share Thanksgiving lunch among friends. The meal included traditional favorites, such as turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, rolls and desserts.

Several community members volunteers to serve up plates.

The community meal also included live entertainment.

