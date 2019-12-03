Posted on by

Greene Memorial lights Christmas tree

Photos by Anna Bolton | Greene County News Helping Santa Claus and Rick Dodds, president of Greene Memorial Hospital, children flip the switch Dec. 2 to light up the hospital’s Christmas tree for the season.

Children and their families write letters to Santa and make cards for patients, listen to carolers and visit a live nativity scene during the annual tree lighting.


Photos by Anna Bolton | Greene County News

