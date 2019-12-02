CSU College of Education receives accreditation

WILBERFORCE — The Central State University College of Education has received accreditation of its licensure programs from the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP).

With this acknowledgement, Central State joins 280 other universities that have met CAEP’s nationally recognized teacher preparation standards.

CAEP President Christopher A. Koch praised Central State for meeting the agency’s “high standards so that their students receive an education that prepares them to succeed in a diverse range of classrooms after they graduate.”

To received CAEP accreditation, CSU underwent a peer review process that proved university graduates are competent and caring educators, and that its education faculty and staff have the capacity to create a culture that maintains and enhances the quality of its professional programs.

“With CAEP accreditation comes national recognition for all Central State University teacher licensure programs,” said Dr. Zaki J. Sharif, dean of the CSU College of Education. “This provides our graduates the opportunity to seek public school employment anywhere in the United States.”

CAEP’s affirmation now means all four CSU colleges have received accreditation for programs in their respective disciplines.