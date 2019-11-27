Public Health urges seat belt use

XENIA — The Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest seasons for America’s roads. With millions of drivers traveling near and far for Thanksgiving dinner, it’s more important than ever to stress the importance of seat belt safety. To keep drivers and their passengers safe, Greene County Public Health’s Safe Communities Coalition is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to share an important lifesaving reminder: Buckle Up — Every Trip. Every Time.

During the 2017 Thanksgiving weekend (6 p.m. Wednesday, November 22, to 5:59 a.m. Monday, November 27), 365 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes nationwide. Nighttime proved even more deadly, with 57% of Thanksgiving weekend crashes occurring at night. Much like drunk driving, these deaths represent needless tragedies for families across America. These deaths could have been completely prevented with the simple click of a seat belt.

“It’s our greatest hope that our community members make it to their Thanksgiving destinations as safely as possible,” said Jillian Drew, Greene County Safe Communities Coordinator. “Whether you’re driving 10 minutes to the Thanksgiving dinner table, or 10 hours, it’s critical that drivers and passengers Buckle Up — Every Trip, Every Time,” said Drew. “We want everyone to have a safe and happy Thanksgiving, so please, make sure everyone in your vehicle is buckled before you ever turn on the car.”

For more information about traveling safely this Thanksgiving, please visit www.trafficsafetymarketing.gov/get-materials/seat-belts/buckle/thanksgiving-weekend. For more information on the Greene County Safe Communities Coalition, call 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info.