Girl Scout creates space for shelter animals, adopters

XENIA — Greene County commissioners honored a Beavercreek Girl Scout Nov. 14 for her work creating a meet-and-greet room for potential adopters and shelter animals.

Meredith Dillon, 17, spent 90-something hours remodeling the room at Greene County Animal Care & Control (GCAC) on Dayton-Xenia Road. The service project was part of completing her Girl Scout Gold Award.

“I cannot tell you how happy we were to have her choose us for her project because we have a lot of projects going on there so it was a tremendous help to us. But to say that she went over and beyond our expectations would be an understatement,” Julie Holmes-Taylor, GCAC director, said.

The Beavercreek High School junior plastered, sanded, painted, furnished and decorated the room where potential adopters now meet shelter pets for the first time.

“My goal was to create a space where people can go and get to know the animals … to make for a lasting adoption,” Dillon said. “Sometimes they don’t work out because the animals just don’t fit into their lives. So that was my main goal — to get more adoptions and have them stay and work out.”

Holmes-Taylor said Dillon managed every aspect of the project, and let her family help a little bit, too.

“I learned a lot — how to repair walls and paint. My dad taught me,” Dillon said.

Dillon raised money for the project at the Beavercreek Popcorn Festival, as well as through her troop, Troop 30937.

“Now we have an outstanding meet-and-greet room … It’s a very homey setting and it’s easy for us to clean because of the furniture we chose for it. She just did an outstanding job,” Holmes-Taylor said.

The commissioners thanked the Girl Scout for her work in the community.

Added Board President Tom Koogler, “This is something you’ll take with you the rest of your life and I think everyone is really proud of you.”

Anna Bolton | Greene County News Meredith Dillon from Beavercreek Girl Scout Troop 30937 and Julie Holmes-Taylor, Greene County Animal Care & Control Director, speak at a Board of Commissioners meeting Nov. 14. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/11/web1_GirlScout-1.jpg Anna Bolton | Greene County News Meredith Dillon from Beavercreek Girl Scout Troop 30937 and Julie Holmes-Taylor, Greene County Animal Care & Control Director, speak at a Board of Commissioners meeting Nov. 14. Greene County commissioners honor Girl Scout Meredith Dillon, alongside her family and Greene County Animal Care & Control Director Julie Holmes-Taylor Nov. 14. Dillon revamped a meet-and-greet room for potential adopters and animals for her Gold Award. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/11/web1_GirlScoutFam-1.jpg Greene County commissioners honor Girl Scout Meredith Dillon, alongside her family and Greene County Animal Care & Control Director Julie Holmes-Taylor Nov. 14. Dillon revamped a meet-and-greet room for potential adopters and animals for her Gold Award.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact this reporter at 937-502-4498. Follow Anna Bolton, Reporter @annadbolton on Facebook.

Contact this reporter at 937-502-4498. Follow Anna Bolton, Reporter @annadbolton on Facebook.