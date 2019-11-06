Two incumbents, one new candidate to serve board of education

FAIRBORN — Two incumbents and one new candidate will join the Fairborn City School District Board of Education following the Nov. 5 2019 General Election.

Jerry Browning and Pat McCoart, who were each initially elected to the board in 2015, will retain their seats. Meanwhile, Barbara Livie Fuente will begin service to the board for the first time. They will each serve a four-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2020.

According to unofficial results posted by the Greene County Board of Elections, Browning received 2,222 or more than 33 percent of votes; McCoart tallied 2,148 or more than 32 percent of votes; while Livie Fuente earned 2,235 or more than 33 percent of the votes.

Katie Mlod, who was elected in 2015 alongside Browning and McCoart, will end her service to the board on Dec. 31, 2019. Livie Fuente will replace her.

Browning, McCoart and Livie Fuente will serve alongside Mary Reaster and Board President Andrew Wilson. Both Reaster’s and Wilson’s terms each end on Dec. 31, 2021 as they were elected in 2017.

McCoart highlighted during an Oct. 15 Meet the Candidate event hosted by the Greene County Tea party that “this board cares.” Browning highlighted during the event its accomplishments, including passing a levy that will result in new facilities for the Fairborn Primary School and Fairborn Intermediate School.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

