Early results printed, updated stories to be online

FAIRBORN — Early incomplete election results were printed at press time, before unofficial final votes were in.

Visit www.fairborndailyherald.com as we update our stories with results today.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Fairborn citizens took to the polls Nov. 5 to vote in the local election. On the ballot included items that will decide three city council members and one Bath Township trustee, who are each running in contested races.

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/11/web1_votingnov194.jpg Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Fairborn citizens took to the polls Nov. 5 to vote in the local election. On the ballot included items that will decide three city council members and one Bath Township trustee, who are each running in contested races.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Fairborn citizens took to the polls Nov. 5 to vote in the local election. On the ballot included items that will decide three city council members and one Bath Township trustee, who are each running in contested races.

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/11/web1_votingnov195.jpg Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Fairborn citizens took to the polls Nov. 5 to vote in the local election. On the ballot included items that will decide three city council members and one Bath Township trustee, who are each running in contested races.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Fairborn citizens took to the polls Nov. 5 to vote in the local election. On the ballot included items that will decide three city council members and one Bath Township trustee, who are each running in contested races.

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/11/web1_votingnov192.jpg Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Fairborn citizens took to the polls Nov. 5 to vote in the local election. On the ballot included items that will decide three city council members and one Bath Township trustee, who are each running in contested races.

The ballots also included items that will decide Fairborn City School District Board of Education members, the mayor and municipal court judge, who are each running in uncontested races.

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/11/web1_votingnov193.jpg The ballots also included items that will decide Fairborn City School District Board of Education members, the mayor and municipal court judge, who are each running in uncontested races.

The ballots also included items that will decide Fairborn City School District Board of Education members, the mayor and municipal court judge, who are each running in uncontested races.