Election Day polls are open

Fairborn City Council
Five candidates are vying for three seats that expire on Dec. 31, 2019. The candidates running for Fairborn City Council, listed in alphabetical order, include Clinton Allen, Terry Burkert, Kevin Knepp, Rodney McCubbins and Tana Stanton. Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller and Fairborn Municipal Court Judge Beth Cappelli are up for reelection, respectfully, but are running in uncontested races.
Burkert is running for reelection after being elected to council for the first time in November 2015. Council member Tim Steininger and Deputy Mayor Marilyn McCauley are each term limited, respectfully, and are not permitted to run for a seat in Fairborn City Council.
Fairborn Board of Education
Three candidates are vying for three seats on the Fairborn City Schools Board of Education. The candidates running for a seat, listed in alphabetical order, include Gerald Browning, Barbara Livie Fuente and Patrick McCoart.
Browning, McCoart and current board of education member Katie Mlod each hold seats that expire on Dec. 31 this year.
Bath Township Board of Trustees
Three candidates are vying for one seat on the Bath Township Board of Trustees. The candidates running for election, listed in alphabetical order, include Jeff Flora, Katherine (Kassie) Lester and Tim Steininger. The seat belonging to Township Trustee Steve Ross expires Dec. 31, 2019.
Fiscal Officer Elaine Brown is running unopposed as fiscal officer; her term for the position expires in March 2020.
GREENE COUNTY — Polls are open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. today for the Nov. 5 general election.
Voters can look up their voting location or see a sample ballot by visiting sos.state.oh.us/elections/voters/
Voters can view candidates and issues lists on the board’s website, co.greene.oh.us/128/Board-of-Elections
According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s website, absentee ballots are the first votes counted on Election Night.
Voters can submit their absentee ballot in person or by mail to the Board of Elections, 551 Ledbetter Road, Xenia. If delivered in person, the ballot must be dropped off at the office before the close of the polls on Election Day. If mailed, ballots were to be postmarked by the day before the election in order to be counted.
According to the Greene County Board of Elections, voters who were affected by the Memorial Day tornadoes who intend to remain at their current registered address or return to their registered address are still eligible to vote at their regular polling location.
Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498. Follow @annadbolton on Facebook.