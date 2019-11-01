Senior center gets spooky

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The Fairborn Senior Center hosted its annual Halloween party Oct. 31, inviting members to showcase their best costumes while sharing a meal and games. Attendees wore costumes such as a witch, beauty queen, bride and groom, a skeleton and more.

Each attendee was called to play the “Halloween punch-out game” which offered candy and possibly door prizes after punching through the tissue paper and reaching inside the cup.

Concluding the Halloween party was a game of seated volleyball. Participants served, passed the beach ball over the net and rotated chairs but would lose points if they stood up during the game. The participants displayed joy while playing the game, while viewers watched the action from afar with a smile.