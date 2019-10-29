JAMESTOWN — Betty I. Davis, 81, of Jamestown, Ohio passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Kettering Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Betty’s last gift of giving was donating her body to Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine.

The family is hosting a memorial service at the lodge at Shawnee Lake located at 4153 Beach Trail in Jamestown, Ohio on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2 – 4 p.m. The family is requesting you bring memories of Betty to share with them. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that you consider a donation in Betty’s memory to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.