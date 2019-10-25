Kauffman traffic to shift for construction

— Parkwood Drive (Kauffman Avenue will still be accessible through West Lindberg Drive) .

FAIRBORN — The City of Fairborn’s Kauffman Avenue widening project is progressing. Beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, the traffic will be diverted from the northbound lane to the southbound lane as the project continues into the opposite side of the roadway.

City officials said traffic as it stands now will remain uninterrupted until the layout, striping and other challenges are addressed and completed.

“We expect the switch to actually take place around 3-4 p.m. in the afternoon, possibly a little earlier if everything goes well,” Fairborn Communications Manager Meghan Howard said in an email to the Herald. “In addition to the traffic switching, a number of intersections will be closed for the next phase of construction.”

Access to businesses and residences on Kauffman Avenue will remain unaffected throughout the remainder of the project.

The end-goal of the project is to widen Kauffman Avenue between Lindberg Drive through the intersection at Col. Glenn Highway, where the city plans to install a roundabout. City Engineer Lee Harris said in a previous interview that the project will begin at Lindberg Drive and progress south toward Col. Glenn Highway. Harris added that the city wishes to avoid lane closures through the winter months.

The Kauffman Avenue widening project will cost $2,794,320 total. A grant from STP will fund $1,110, 778; a grant from OPWC will fund $1,000,000 and local funds will contribute $683,542.36.

The City of Fairborn plans to continue work down the stretch of road that creates Kauffman and Central Avenues in 2020. A reconstruction project for Central Avenue is expected to begin next year that will pick up at Lindberg Avenue and progress back to Dayton Drive.

“The city will continue to do its best to make sure construction is moving as quickly as possible so we can enjoy the new roadway,” Harris said previously.

By Whitney Vickers

