Funeral services set for Xenia teens

XENIA — Services are set for the two Xenia teenagers who were killed in a car accident on State Route 235 Oct. 16.

Jarred Paul Hixson, 16, and Troy Christopher Haney, 16, were students at Xenia High School and the Greene County Career Center.

A funeral service for Hixson will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2040 W. Second St., Xenia. Pastor Josh Bevan will officiate. Visitation will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday until the time of the service at the church. Burial will take place at Woodland Cemetery in Xenia. Condolences may be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.

The viewing for Haney will be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Faith Community United Methodist Church, 100 Country Club Drive, Xenia, with the service beginning at 7 p.m. Burial will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at Brad Montgomery Memorial Cemetery, Polksville, Ky. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Arrangements entrusted to Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home, Yellow Springs. Condolences may be made at www.jacksonlytle.com. A donation to the family may be made to Troy’s Tribute Fund on the same webpage.