Tudor’s hosting pumpkin painting

FAIRBORN — Tudor’s Biscuit World in Fairborn is getting into the fall spirit.

It will host pumpkin painting for children ages 3-12 years old from 3-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 and Tuesday, Oct. 22. Pumpkins will be judged by Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller according to three age groups: 3-5, 6-9 and 9-12, and prizes will be awarded. The winners will be announced 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.

According to a flyer highlighting the event, one pumpkin per child per meal purchased will be given away for dine-in customers only. The paint is non-toxic and washable.

Tudor’s Biscuit World is located at 120 N. Broad St. in Fairborn.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

