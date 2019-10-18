Fair to highlight educational opportunities

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is hosting its annual 88th Force Support Squadron’s Education and Training Fair which will highlight educational opportunities to help further careers.

It is slated for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

“The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Education Fair will give those who attend the opportunity to gain valuable information from academic institutions to aid in their planning for personal and professional growth,” said Edie Redfern, 88th Force Development Flight, Chief of Education Services.

Held in the fourth building of the NMUSAF, advisors from more than 50 colleges will be on site to offer guidance on curriculum decisions and provide information on various career programs available.

“Whether interested in making a career change or deciding to go back for a postsecondary degree or certificate, visitors at the fair will be afforded personal interaction with numerous institutions to find the right fit for their education and career goals,” said Redfern.

Additional support agencies will also be available at the event such as the Wright-Patterson School Liaison Officer, Ohio Department of Higher Education, Troops to Teachers, Ohio Tuition Trust Authority, US Department of Veterans Affairs and the Ohio Department of Veteran Services.

The fair is free and open to the public. For additional information on the fair, contact the 88th Force Development Education and Training office at 937-904-4801, 88.FSS.FSDE.ParticipantFeedback@us.af.mil or visit the Facebook page at Facebook.com/WrightPattEducationTraining.