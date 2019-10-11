October SALT meeting focuses on waivers

XENIA — The Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities will host a School to Adult Life Transition (SALT) program meeting 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 245 North Valley Road.

GCBDD Medicaid Services Manager Tom Schaeffer will present the October topic: “What is a waiver?”

Participants will learn about different waiver types, waiver programs in Ohio, how to use a waiver, understanding the waiver assessment, and alternatives to waivers.

Students ages 14-22 are encouraged to attend the “SALT-TEENS” meeting that is held at the same time. The SALT-TEENS session topic is “How Can I Have Healthy Habits?” In this session, students will participate in fun kitchen activities learning about healthy eating, creating healthy snacks and making healthy choices.

For more information, individuals can contact Kathy Kleiser at 937-361-6444 or kkleiser@greenedd.org.