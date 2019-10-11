Surgeon joins orthopedics & sports medicine practice

MIAMISBURG — A Beavercreek surgeon has joined Kettering Physician Network Orthopedics & Sports Medicine — Far Oaks Orthopedists, serving the greater Dayton area.

Daniel Luckenbill, MD, is an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in sports and joint-related injuries.

A Beavercreek native, Luckenbill earned his medical degree from Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine. He completed his sports fellowship at University of Missouri at Kansas City.

Luckenbill will see patients at the following locations for Kettering Physician Network Orthopedics & Sports Medicine — Far Oaks Orthopedists:

Kettering Medical Center, 3737 Southern Blvd., Suite 2100, Kettering.

Soin Medical Center, 3535 Pentagon Park Blvd., Suite 320, Beavercreek.

Kettering Sports Medicine Center, 4403 Far Hills Ave., Kettering.

For more information call 937-433-5309.