Shinkle to be honored by Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY — This weekend marks the 42nd Annual Potato Festival in Spring Valley and David Shinkle has been chosen as the 2019 Citizen of the Year.

Shinkle will be presented the award on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Thompson Pavilion.

David Allen Shinkle was born to Eugene “Gene” and Jessie Shinkle on February 18, 1966. He is one of seven children with three brothers and three sisters. He attended Spring Valley Schools until they closed and then went on to attend Xenia Community Schools. He makes his living by mowing grass and enjoys doing the most is “cutting the grass and wacking up the weeds.”

In fact, Dave has been mowing grass in the village for over 40 years starting when he was about 10 years old. When the mowing season comes to an end, he gets ready to help remove ice and snow off of driveways and sidewalks. He also likes to help out Tina, the owner of Slims Neighborhood Bar & Grill, by taking out the trash. There are many other things Dave enjoys like Nascar and says that “his best bud is Kevin Harvick,” the Nascar driver. He loves football season but doesn’t really have a favorite team. He just enjoys the game and likes to route for the winning team. Dave’s favorite holiday is Thanksgiving and looks forward to it every year. He loves the turkey and spending time with his brother, Gene. When asked what his favorite color is, he replied, “BLUE, all time favorite, hands down.”

Spring Valley is recognizing Dave because he is a kind soul who is always willing to lend a helping hand. He doesn’t know a stranger and is friendly to everyone he meets. Dave is the kind of person we are glad to have in our community.

Thank you Dave, for being a great citizen of Spring Valley.