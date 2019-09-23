Hard hat lunch is served

FAIRBORN — Fairborn Primary School students were served lunch in a hard hat Sept. 16 to highlight the new facility construction as well as the school’s theme this year — “building a brighter future.”

“The students are very excited,” FPS Principal Vicki Hudepohl said. “They know the construction is happening right next door and they’re seeing it all come together. When they saw the roof go up — because they saw people standing on it — they were so excited.”

Hudepohl added that the 2019-2020 school year theme of “building a brighter future” not only highlights the upcoming facility construction, but also improving academics that are taking place at FPS this year. She emphasized the new K-6 literacy program that has been added for the first time this year.

Lisa Markowski, FPS food services manager, said the kids love the themed lunches and appreciate having their lunches served in the spirit of fun. Kathleen Koneval-Houseman highlighted that this is not the first time the students have been served lunch on a special tray — just before the students were released for summer break last year, students were served lunch on a Frisbee that included a schedule of the summer lunch program. On Mickey Mouse’s 100 birthday, food service officials decorated the lunch room with inflatable Mickey Mouse decorations and served their lunch with red and white napkins while staff were adorned with Mickey Mouse ears. For the Easter holiday, students were given colored eggs to eat.

Houseman highlighted that on Apple Crunch Day — Oct. 10 — students will be served in a paper bag with apples on top.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Fairborn Primary School students were served lunch in hard hats Sept. 16. After taking a seat to dig into their meal, they took the items out of the hat and wore them. Students were given items in the hat as they first entered the lunch line. As they moved along in the line, they selected additional items to place inside the hat as part of their meal.

