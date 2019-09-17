Car show to feature prizes, lunch

FAIRBORN — The City of Fairborn’s 29th Annual Downtown Fairborn Car Show will fill Main Street with classic and specialty vehicles from Sunday, Sept. 22.

Registration, which costs $15, is slated for 9 a.m. to noon, while the car show will take place from noon to 4 p.m. The event will feature DJ Dick “Hot Dog” Ryman and 140 trophies and plaques will be awarded to benefit the Circle of Victory. The top 100 cars will receive plaques, while the first 250 vehicles will receive goodie bags, a T-shirt and dash plaque. The vehicle that is named “Best of Show” will receive a six-foot trophy and $200 cash.

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and Abiding Christ Lutheran Church are also working together to provide a hot dog lunch at the 2019 Fairborn Car Show Sept. 22.

Lunch will be available at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church at 100 E. Main St. at the corner of Main and Pleasant streets. Thanks to an action grant from Thrivent Financial, the hot dog lunch will be available for free. Donations will be accepted, and all donations will go directly to Lutheran Disaster Response.

Lutheran Disaster Response collaborates with other disaster response organizations in the United States and around the world. This enables the greatest stewardship of resources and maximum impact of response. Lutheran Disaster Response key areas of work include:

– Coordinating volunteers through our local affiliates

– Assisting refugees in a holistic way by meeting the varied needs of the community

– Promoting disaster risk-reduction by helping communities build their assets thereby reducing the effects of likely disasters

– Providing long-term recovery efforts by addressing the unmet needs months or even years after a disaster strikes

One-hundred percent of all monies donated to Lutheran Disaster Response is used for disaster intervention. No money is used to pay overhead or staff.

By Whitney Vickers wvicker@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.