Road repair projects to begin

GREENE COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that a pair of road repair projects will begin next week. Those projects are:

U.S. 35 Paving work

Paving work is slated to begin on U.S. 35 in Greene County, with lane restrictions going into effect next week.

Crews from Strawser Construction, Inc. will be paving U.S. 35 at the Xenia bypass, between the C.R. 135 (Business/Old U.S. 35) and U.S. 68 interchanges. In addition to the double application of microsurfacing, the project includes bridge repair and sign upgrades at Factory Road, Valley/Trebein Road and the Business-35 interchange.

Construction is scheduled to begin Saturday, September 7, and nighttime paving operations will be in effect in the eastbound direction from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. and in the westbound direction from 3 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

I-675 bridge repair

A bridge repair project is scheduled to begin on I-675 at C.R. 99 (Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road) in Greene County.

Contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation will be repairing the bridge on I-675 which carries traffic over Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road. The project includes heat straightening, replacing a crossframe angle and painting damaged beams.

Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, September 16, and throughout the project, lane restrictions will be in place on Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road, with traffic maintained by flaggers during operational hours. I-675 traffic should not be affected by construction, and access to the Wright Brothers-Huffman Prairie Trail will be maintained.

To help ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information across the state, please visit www.OHGO.com.