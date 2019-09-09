Sheridan graduates from basic training

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — US Air Force Airman Noah Sheridan graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman earned distinction as an Honor Graduate and completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force. Sheridan is currently enrolled in Technical Training School at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, MS, where he will receive 6 months of intensive training in Satellite and Radar Communications. After his return, Sheridan will finish his senior year at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where he is earning a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science. The airman is stationed at the Springfield Air National Guard Base.

Sheridan is the son of Matt and Julie Sheridan of Cedarville. He is also the brother of Jonah and Eva Sheridan and the grandson of Keith and June Sheridan and Tom and Robin Williamson. The airman is a 2016 graduate of Cedarville High School.