FHS aiming to ‘out-donate’ Goodwill items

FAIRBORN — The Annual Goodwill Drive to Victory “Band Edition” is aiming to encourage Fairborn High School students to “out-donate” items to Goodwill against Xenia High School students.

The donation truck will be located behind the high school, 900 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, from Monday, Sept. 2 through Friday, Sept. 6. The truck with the most weight will win the competition which includes a $200 scholarship for the marching band and color guard from Arby’s.

At the conclusion of the season, the school marching band with the most total weight will win up to $1,200 scholarship funds.

“Most importantly, we are collecting items which help others,” Fairborn City Schools Spokesperson Pam Gayheart said in an email to the Herald.

While the bin is in place, Goodwill attendants will accept clothing, household items, furniture, books and computers. Individuals can also donate old vehicles for the contest by calling 228-AUTO, which will add 1,000 pounds to the donation truck’s weight.

The donation truck will be picked up and weighed Friday, Sept. 6 and the winning school will be announced during the evening football game.

“Goodwill organizations help people with employment placement services, job training and community-based services,” Gayheart said. “The Fairborn City School District has a strong history of giving back to others through community service.”

Fairborn City Schools is encouraging students and community members to spend time during the upcoming weekend preparing their donations to help the district win.

“Part of the educational process is teaching our youth to serve others and by serving-we make our communities stronger,” Gayheart said. “Participating in the annual ‘Goodwill Drive to Victory’ gives our youth and community an amazing opportunity to give back and to help our schools win scholarship money.”

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

