Yellow Springs to host 10 million steps

YELLOW SPRINGS — For the fifth consecutive year, the Ohio Department of Aging is calling on community partners to organize local walking groups and events to mark National Falls Prevention Awareness Day. “10 Million Steps to Prevent Falls” is a campaign of the department’s STEADY U Ohio initiative. To date, community partners have registered three dozen local opportunities to participate, and the list continues to grow every day.

Greene County’s event will be held in Yellow Springs on the bike path behind the Miami Township Fire station, 225 Corry St. The event, sponsored by the Yellow Springs Senior Center, will begin at noon. Call Corinne Pelzl at (937) 767-5751 for more information.

Last year, partners organized 106 events with 16,099 participants contributing 97.8 million steps toward the statewide goal. The Department of Aging aims to surpass that participation in 2019.

The STEADY U Ohio initiative provides tips and resources to individuals, families, businesses, and communities to combat the epidemic of older adult falls in Ohio. While Ohioans age 65 and older comprise 17 percent of the state’s population, they account for more than 87 percent of fatal falls. Visit the STEADY U Ohio website at www.steadyu.ohio.gov .

About ODA – The Ohio Department of Aging serves and advocates for the needs of Ohioans age 60 and older, as well as their families, caregivers and communities. Programs include home and community based long-term supports and services, as well as initiatives to promote health and wellness throughout the lifespan. Visit www.aging.ohio.gov.