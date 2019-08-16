Local Wendy’s accepting donations for victims of Dayton shooting

BEAVERCREEK & FAIRBORN — From now through the end of August, participating Wendy’s restaurants throughout Ohio will be collecting donations to help the families of victims affected by the recent shooting.

Wendy’s in Beavercreek (3220 Dayton-Xenia Road) and Fairborn (393 N. Broad St.) are among the participating restaurants.

Customers will have the opportunity to donate a dollar amount of their choosing to The Dayton Foundation. This in-store effort aims to support the local community, specifically for the families that experienced a loss in downtown Dayton’s historic Oregon District earlier this month.

“It is our duty as a local restaurant to support our community, during both good times and bad” said Director of Operations Kevin Morris. “Dayton residents are a strong and unified group of people, so any way we can come together to help make a difference in the lives of those impacted by the shooting, we’re going to do so.”

Participants may donate any amount in increments of $1, no purchase necessary. To help drive collections, the Wendy’s franchisee in the Dayton area, MUY! Companies, will be matching the total donation amount up to $10,000. Each donation not only earns customers a #DaytonStrong sticker to take home, but also gives local families the support they need in a time of tragedy.

For more information or to donate online, visit www.daytonfoundation.org/.