Cloud Races heat up at GCCOA Jam Fest

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Visitors shop, eat, and watch the Cloud Racing Tournament at Greene County Council on Aging’s Homemade Treats & Jam Fest Aug. 14 at the Xenia Community Center. The annual event, benefiting senior and caregiver services, includes games, live music, raffles and auctions.

