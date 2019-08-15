Last first day at current GCCC

Photo courtesy GCCC

Senior electrical wiring and motor controls student Ethan Conley checks in to receive his laptop during the first day of school at Greene County Career Center. Students received training on proper internet usage and went through various orientations. This marks the beginning of the final year for classes to be held in the original facility that dates back to 1967. Construction of a new center is underway at the intersection of U.S. Route 35 and U.S. Route 68, south of Xenia.