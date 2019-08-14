Jury deliberating in child rape trial

XENIA — Trial wrapped up Aug. 14 for a Fairborn man accused of the rape of a child younger than 13.

Two separate indictments in Greene County Common Pleas Court show Justin Reeves, 33, was charged with a total of 15 counts of engaging in sexual conduct with the minor in 2017 and 2018.

A jury was released for deliberation around 2 p.m., left to remember testimony from both the victim and the defendant.

The now-12-year-old girl took the stand Tuesday for the state.

In a hand-written letter, acquired during the investigation and presented in court, the girl described the incidents that allegedly happened in a Fairborn home.

“He did it to me four times, three awake,” the letter reads. “[Defendant] said to me, ‘Do you want to do it’. I said ‘NO!’”

Several questions were raised surrounding dreams — including whether or not the defendant had performed one of the acts in his sleep.

Reeves took the stand Wednesday morning, vehemently denying all allegations.

“There was never any sexual incidences at any time,” he said. “I’ve never sexually molested anyone.”

Both attorneys told the jury during closing arguments that, ultimately, deciding the case all comes down to credibility.

“When you have a he-said, she-said (case), the only way to discern the truth is to look at the talkers and judge their credibility,” Assistant Prosecutor Bill Morrison said. “The state submits to you that [victim] is the one to believe and when you believe her, that is beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Defense Attorney Adam Arnold argued that the window of time was broad and that there was no physical evidence in the case.

“I told you that this case was a result of a poor investigation that led to a false conclusion,” Arnold said. “Hold him (pointing to Morrison) to his burden. That’s his (pointing to Reeves) constitutional right.”

The jury still had the case as of 4:30 p.m.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News Judge Michael Buckwalter holds up a time-out hand signal as defendant Justin Reeves responds to questions from Assistant Prosecutor Bill Morrison during trial Aug. 14. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/08/web1_Reeves-1.jpg Anna Bolton | Greene County News Judge Michael Buckwalter holds up a time-out hand signal as defendant Justin Reeves responds to questions from Assistant Prosecutor Bill Morrison during trial Aug. 14.