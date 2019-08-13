Party to debut fairgrounds’ all-inclusive playground

XENIA — Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) is hosting a free Party in the Park beginning 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 at its Fairgrounds Recreation Center, 210 Fairground Road, to unveil a new all-inclusive playground, renovated picnic shelter and two new sets of basketball goals.

Local officials will cut the ribbon for the park’s new amenities at 6 p.m.

The playground, basketball hoops and shelter will be accessible to attendees and ready for play.

The family-friendly event will also feature several inflatable water slides for children, a “Dog Days of Summer” classic car cruise-in, and hamburgers, hot dogs and beverages sponsored by the GCP&T Levy Renewal Committee.

“It’s a family recreation center,” said GCP&T Director Jon Dobney in a release. “We want everyone — kids, parents, grandparents — to come out as a group, to exercise, to enjoy the outdoors and create memories. Most of all, to have fun.”

During an April county commissioners’ meeting, GCP&T maintenance leads Allen Beam and Jason Carter spoke about a state initiative for all-inclusive playgrounds that allocated up to $2 million in funds to split up among participating parks systems. They explained that they had attended an Ohio Parks and Recreation Association (OPRA) playground certification program meeting and later applied for a grant, which they received.

The matching funds grant comes from Alabama-based GameTime Playground Systems, the world’s leading manufacturer of commercial playground equipment, and the Ohio Parks & Recreation Association (OPRA), with support from DWA Recreation, an exclusive provider of GameTime playground equipment, located in Harrison, Ohio.

The new playground is now a national demonstration site for GameTime, promoting physical activity, fitness and nature engagement, according to a release.

Renovations to the picnic shelter include new concrete flooring and sidewalks, decorative stonework and landscaping, bathrooms, waste receptacles, charcoal grill and metal roofing, gutters and siding.

The park party will conclude at 8 p.m.

Photo illustration courtesy GCP&T Shown are renderings of the all-inclusive playground project that is set to be completed later this year at Fairgrounds Recreation Center. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/08/web1_PlaygroundIllustration.jpg Photo illustration courtesy GCP&T Shown are renderings of the all-inclusive playground project that is set to be completed later this year at Fairgrounds Recreation Center.