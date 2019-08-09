Locals volunteer for Habitat for Humanity

Submitted photos

Local State Farm Agents in Dayton have worked hand-in-hand with Habitat for Humanity to end poverty housing and to engage people from ages 5 to 25 in the mission. With the goal of creating life-long volunteers, Habitat engages young people in hands-on advocacy, fundraising and building through local affiliate partnerships.

Through direct involvement, they learn about poverty housing and the need for decent, affordable shelter in local communities and abroad.

With State Farm’s support, Habitat has involved State Farm agents in a variety of projects and events that elevate awareness of housing issues and raise funds for bringing safe, decent and affordable housing to our local communities.