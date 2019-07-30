Veterans’ Court holds first graduation

XENIA — The Greene County Veterans’ Treatment Court celebrated its first graduation recently in Judge Stephen A. Wolaver’s courtroom at the Greene County Courthouse. The ceremony marked the successful transition for two veterans from a lifestyle within the Veterans’ Treatment Court structure in which they developed job skills, connected to available VA services, rebuilt family and community ties, lived a drug and crime free life, accessed benefits, stabilized living situations, and reconnected with veteran peers.

The ceremony was historic for Greene County in that it was the first graduation of a Specialized Court in the Common Pleas Division certified by the Ohio Supreme Court. During the ceremony, State Rep. Rick Perales, USAF Retired, was a featured speaker.

Both veterans wanted to improve their lives and worked closely with a dedicated treatment team to achieve their recovery goals. The veterans soon realized it is not just about them, it is about family, the community, and feeling better about themselves. Graduation is a time for them to begin anew.

The Court and Veterans’ Treatment Team sincerely want the veterans to be successful and have pride in both men.